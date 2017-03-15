FULL ALBUM STREAM: MOUNT VESUVIUS EXTREME METALLERS NAGA ERUPT ON "INANIMATE"

Italian blackened doom merchants Naga formed in the shadows of Mount Vesuvius -- the volcano which infamously laid waste to Pompeii -- and the influence of that environment are all over the band's magisterial new full-length Inanimate, a brilliant eruption of oppressive, brutal, dark, unrelenting, implacable sounds and atmospherics.

"Inanimate a pure concentrate of heaviness and nihilism," guitarist/vocalist Lorenzo De Stefano tells Decibel. "Distortion, heaviness and nihilism to your ears. No concept, no bullshit, no happiness -- just sound, anger and frustration to exorcize and reflect the grayness and despair of contemporary world. Worship Naas."

Decibel is honored to present the exclusive stream of the recently re-mastered and expanded Inanimate below, which is out next week via Everlasting Spew and can be preordered here.