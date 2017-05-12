Video Premiere: Broken Hope - 'Mutilated And Assimilated'

Chicago death dealers Broken Hope have returned to sow sonic destruction with a new song and video called “Mutilated and Assimilated.” Hailing from the reunited group’s upcoming full-length of the same name, “Mutilated and Assimilated” is an unrelenting, straight-to-the-point death metal song.



The video features art from Mark Rudolph, whose illustrations can also be seen in Decibel.

"Iiiiiiiiit's showtime, kids!” says guitarist Jeremy Wagner. “Decibel Magazine is premiering the new Broken Hope video for the title track, 'Mutilated and Assimilated!' The video adapts the lyrics perfectly-- the song is a pure tribute to John Carpenter’s The Thing. As you watch and hear, the story of a monstrous alien thawed out of Antarctic ice unfolds in pure horror with a death metal soundtrack.



“The video was directed by Tommy Jones, who uniquely wove in BH concert footage from Berlin with incredible storyboards by the great Mark Rudolph. Mark Rudolph worked hard to create these amazing storyboards--much like legendary artist Mike Ploog did for the original movie.

“Huge thanks to all our fans for waiting patiently for the new BH album and huge thanks to our friends at Decibel for giving us this platform to unleash this title track video. We hope you enjoy it!



“And remember: Only Death Is Real When Man Is the Warmest Place to Hide."

Mutilated and Assimilated is out June 23 on Century Media Records. Preorder it here.