Tom Gabriel Fischer Discusses Problems with Celtic Frost’s New Reissues

Was there a temptation to take the George Lucas route of revisionism at any point in that process?

No, not for me. I’ve been highly critical about people who revise history—it doesn’t just concern liner notes. There have been, for example, many bands who have re-recorded their early albums because these albums had an imperfect sound and so on. I’ve never ever subscribed to that. To me, the material of that time has a certain charm and it works because it’s imperfect. I would never ever touch the sound or anything like that—never.

The songs of Celtic Frost will live on forever, at least for as long as you continue to perform the songs with Triptykon, but how would you like to have these four albums that have been reissued remembered?

I cannot answer that question because I don’t think like that. It would be extremely preposterous if I had some demands on how these records should be remembered. I have absolutely no opinion on that and I’m being absolutely honest with you. I feel extremely fortunate that I’ve been a part of these albums, that I even had a chance to do this coming from this very modest background, and difficult youth as everybody knows. I feel extremely fortunate that I even had this career. And when I’m out with Triptykon and we're playing somewhere like we just did at Tuska [Open Air Metal Festival in Finland], Celtic Frost is always present in the questions of the audience, in the questions of journalists. I feel extremely lucky about this. I don’t think I need to have any demands or whatever. I’m just very grateful. And for me personally, these are my songs and many of these songs represent a particular point in my life or a particular story that is very important for me and that is why we are still playing them.

You recently agreed to release two more books through our mutual friend Ian Christe at Bazillion Points. Can you talk about those and any tentative timelines for those projects?

It’s gonna be a very tentative timeline. Because it’s not just a manuscript you’re talking about, but also the design and the incorporation of uncounted photos and so on, which takes some time. I would very much like the first of these two books to come out sometime next year. I don’t know if I can do that because I’m also working on a new [Triptykon] album and perhaps on a side project, but I’ll try my best. I don’t want to be 70 by the time these books will come out, because I am fairly sure I won't reach that age. They should come out while I’m still alive and I will try my best to do that. I enjoy very much creating books together with Ian of Bazillion Points. He’s the perfect partner for such a venture. I’ve been very, very fortunate to have him as a publisher, so the process of creating a book with him… it’s a work-intensive process but it’s amazing fun. I’m looking forward very much to completing the next book as soon as possible with him.

The results with Only Death Is Real, in particular, speak for themselves, I think. Ian is the man when it comes to publishing books like this. [Full disclosure: Bazillion Points released a revised and expanded edition of my book, Choosing Death, in 2016—ed]

Absolutely, when I had the Only Death is Real book ready, I talked to other publishers and there was a quite well-known publisher who wanted me to cut 60 pages from the book and dump hundreds of photos, and he said “Nobody’s interested in that. It’s too long.” whereas Ian said, “Let’s add some material,” and you know the result. The book is still in print years after it was released, so I’m very happy that I found him.

I’m unclear on this; is one of the books a reimagining or revised edition of Are You Morbid?

Yes, it’s a very expanded book because I have much more material and much more photos. It’s a completely reworked and expanded version of Are You Morbid? and we’ll see how expensive the manuscript is and how much we can cram into this one book. I personally think because of the wealth of material, the second book after Only Death Is Real will go up to the conclusion of Celtic Frost—the first termination of Celtic Frost—and then likely the third book will start when we reform Celtic Frost and up to the present day with Triptykon, just due to the wealth of material available.

You wrote Are You Morbid? in the late ’90s. As a writer, almost two decades in between what you wrote then and what you decided to revise and expand, what has that experience been like for you when you went over the manuscript? Are you satisfied with things as they were, are you a different kind of writer now?

I think I’m a very different kind of writer. You have to consider that my first book came out in 2000 but the actual manuscript was written in 1992, which makes it 25 years old. Of course, I hopefully have matured and I’m a better writer, and I have much more experience in any aspect of my life. I’m in control of my career, I have my own record company, so, of course, that alters your vision. And yes, I do feel very dissatisfied with the original manuscript that I wrote when I was a much younger self. I didn’t have so much insight, my English wasn’t as good, I didn’t understand many things that only revealed themselves to me later, so I think I will be able to provide a much better book nowadays as a slightly older adult.

In the interest of bringing this interview full circle, those pulled liner notes from these reissues—will material from those potentially be resurfacing in this new version of Are You Morbid?

I’ve been asked this many times, and I have to say: this is a mistaken train of thought. You have to realize that the books are the complete story. The liner notes are just a condensed version for publication in a booklet. So, if you get the book, you of course get the far more detailed version of everything than you will get in the liner notes, so it doesn’t make any sense for me to include the liner notes in a book, which details the entire same story.



No, I’m not talking verbatim.

Of course, that’s what the book is all about. Those stories that I condensed on two pages for a booklet. That’s what hundreds of pages in the book are about; the existence of Celtic Frost and the creation of these albums with all the positive and negative events that accompanied them. That’s what it’s all about, what else should I write? What we ate?



You could save that for your Instagram profile. I think that’s what people are into these days.

[Laughs] That’s actually very true.