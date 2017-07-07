Track Premiere: Beneath - 'Eyecatcher'

Brutal death metal outfit Beneath are bringing the heat with new song “Eyecatcher” from new album Ephemeris. The Icelandic band have fused intense, technical death metal with punishing grooves and slams, a deadly combination when executed with Beneath’s level of precision.

“Ephemeris has been a demanding album for us personally and in many ways, it represents a turning point for the band,” says guitarist Jóhann Ingi Sigurðsson. “We’ve always pushed ourselves in ways that keep us invested and engaged in our music­, and on this album, that meant making big changes to our overall sound. There are songs that are a marriage of pure heaviness and brutality, while on the other spectrum there are some very challenging technical arrangements pushing the limits of our playing abilities. In the end, we ended up with an album that feels musically multidimensional and that we are extremely proud of.”

"With Ephemeris we wanted to do an album more dynamic and more natural than those before and we are extremely proud of the outcome,” says second guitarist Unnar Sigurðsson. “It has elements from all of us combined into something very different from the other releases. Check out our new lyric video for ‘Eyecatcher’ and be sure to pick up Ephemeris August 18th!"



Ephemeris is out on August 18 through Unique Leader. Pre-order it here