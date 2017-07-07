For Those About To Squawk: Melvins, Decrepit Birth, Evil Dead

Man, it’s starting to heat up out there, and SO is the release schedule… Hi-yo…

It seems like I’ve reviewed a new MELVINS record a couple of times now, and here I’m going to hit on a double album, A Walk With Love and Death, on Ipecac. So... not surprisingly, this is a weird one. I’d first like to comment on the packaging, this thing kinda seems crowbarred together. There’s a fairly standard (for them) Melvins record (Death) and a soundtrack to a short film (Love). Anyway, onto the music… that’s what you’re here for, right? The Death portion of this record is, well, Melvins, it’s heavy at times, weird, with some unconventional stuff, and this birdbrain really feels a throwback to their 70’s influences (Kiss, Alice Cooper), so this isn’t bad. The Love portion of this is trying even for the most diehard Melvins fan, snippets of noise, and ambient passages that seemingly have no relation to each other whatsoever. Contextually, this may make more sense with the film showing, but even compared to Melvins more experimental work, this kind of makes no sense. So like, if you’re a diehard, you’ll buy this and be pretty disappointed. Death 6 Fucking Pecks. Love 2 Fucking Pecks.