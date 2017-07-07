Demo:listen: Mortiferum

With their line-up nailed down and their songs ready, Mortiferum turned to one Mr. Ethan Camp to record their demo. (Camp also plays synth for Mortiferum sometimes. Whenever he can, according to Mody.)

“I mostly work with a mobile recording rig, and that's what I did for Mortiferum,” says Camp. “A lot of bands like it because they can just stay set up where they rehearse. It makes scheduling super easy and the whole session very comfortable and chill. With these dudes, it was very much just like kicking it with my homies and pressing record. And it didn't hurt that their particular space sounds great for drums! As for recording other death metal bands, this demo was really my first. I’ve done other styles of metal including types of doom and black though.

“We tracked dual guitars and drums completely live in one room,” Camp continues, “and then overdubbed solos, bass, and vocals. Guitarist Max Bowman got wasted and did vocals in drummer Alex Mody’s kitchen, which was sick. Alex’s house is also where we did the rest of the tracking. The mixing process was mostly us hanging out at my home studio and doing fucked up shit to the vocals and drums.”