5 Can't Miss Sets At Chicago Open Air 2017/
We’re stoked to be heading west to Chicago Open Air next weekend to check out some music and hang at the Decibel Headbanger’s Bier Hall (where there’s enough variety to suit everyone’s craft beer tastes!). There’s also something for every headbanger on the lineup, so we’ve done a roundup of the five can’t-miss sets at the festival. See you down in front!
Amon Amarth (Sunday July 16)
Viking-themed melodic death metal titans Amon Amarth showed no signs of slowing down when they issued Jomsviking, their tenth disc, last year. Having graced the cover of Decibel four times now, Amon Amarth are no strangers to large crowds like Chicago Open Air and should put on a set to make Odin proud.
Behemoth (Sunday July 16)
Decibel Tour alumni Behemoth are on what might be the summer’s biggest tour, trekking across North America with Slayer and Lamb of God. This tour is also the last time the Polish blackened death trio will play North America before they begin the album cycle for their follow up to 2014’s highly acclaimed The Satanist.
The Dillinger Escape Plan (Friday July 14)
Now on their last tour ever, The Dillinger Escape Plan have spent the better part of the last two decades making unpredictable and high-energy music. View their heavily crowd-involved performance from Austin, TX earlier this year (below) before you check them out!
Meshuggah (Friday July 14)
Swedish powerhouse Meshuggah appeared on the cover of Decibel in November for the release of their ninth album, The Violent Sleep of Reason (which nabbed a spot on our 2016 year end list). Another pummeling effort from the kings of polyrhythmic headbanging, Meshuggah is likely to deliver the heaviest grooves of the weekend.
Pig Destroyer (Saturday July 15)
Long-running grindcore outfit Pig Destroyer are also no strangers to Decibel. Their second album, Prowler in the Yard, resides in the Decibel Hall of Fame, and they decimated the Fillmore Philadelphia at the inaugural Decibel Metal & Beer Fest. Easily the grindiest band of the weekend, Pig Destroyer will make your Saturday significantly more extreme.