5 Can't Miss Sets At Chicago Open Air 2017

We’re stoked to be heading west to Chicago Open Air next weekend to check out some music and hang at the Decibel Headbanger’s Bier Hall (where there’s enough variety to suit everyone’s craft beer tastes!). There’s also something for every headbanger on the lineup, so we’ve done a roundup of the five can’t-miss sets at the festival. See you down in front!

Amon Amarth (Sunday July 16)

Viking-themed melodic death metal titans Amon Amarth showed no signs of slowing down when they issued Jomsviking, their tenth disc, last year. Having graced the cover of Decibel four times now, Amon Amarth are no strangers to large crowds like Chicago Open Air and should put on a set to make Odin proud.