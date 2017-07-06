Video Premiere: Venom Prison - 'Perpetrator Emasculation'

Venom Prison have had a big year since the release of their debut LP, Animus, including a Golden God award and a spot at Download Festival. Though they’ve come a long way in a short time, Venom Prison say they don’t forget their roots. Check out the video clip for “Perpetrator Emasculation,” which shows the band going crazy in an intimate setting with the crowd.

“This year has been relentless for us so far. Venom Prison have had many all sorts happening recently including Download Festival and winning Best Newcomer award at the Golden Gods,” vocalist Larisa Stupar says. “It reflects everything that goes into making this happen because this band genuinely works continuously.

“Venom Prison grew from a grassroots hardcore scene, and have no intention of forgetting where we have come from. Venom Prison recently decided to do a hometown show at a secret location and as you can see, it was intense. Living in a time where music venues close down or just aren't affordable for underground promoters and bands, supporting your local scene is very important as it helps expanding musical boundaries and help to evolve the bands involved in it. Hopefully this footage from 'Perpetrator Emasculation' spreads word that shows like this are going on all over the world in DIY spaces."

Animus is out now via Prosthetic Records.