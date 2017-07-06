Track Premiere: One Master - 'Lycanthropic Burrowing'

Settle into the darkness with occult black metal clan One Master. Utilizing cacophonous production and unrelenting instrumentals, One Master harness a piercing auditory assault on the title track of their new record, Lycanthropic Burrowing.

“This song is about pushing oneself to understand the dark part of the psyche, moving as close as possible but stopping before tumbling into uncontrollable madness,” declare One Master.

Lycanthropic Burrowing will be released through Eternal Death Records on July 14.

One Master tour dates:

7/15/2017 5 Star Bar – Los Angeles, CA

7/16/2017 The Bancroft – Spring Valley, CA

7/17/2017 Los Compadres – Oxnard, CA

7/18/2017 Elbo Room – San Francisco, CA

7/19/2017 The Bamboo Room At King Wah’s – Medford, OR

7/20/2017 Old Nick’s Pub – Eugene, OR

7/21/2017 Twilight Café And Bar -Portland, OR

7/22/2017 Highline Bar – Seattle, WA

9/22-23/2017 Red River Family Fest @ Barracuda – Austin, TX