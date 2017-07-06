Full Album Stream: River Black - 'River Black'

River Black — the supergroup that includes drummer Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, ex-Discordance Axis, ex-Burnt by the Sun), vocalist Mike Oldender (ex-Burnt by the Sun), bassist Brett Bamberger (Revocation) and guitarist John Adubato (ex-Burnt by the Sun) — have an explosive debut on their hands.

River Black bears influence from hardcore as well as death and thrash metal, featuring burly riffs, throat-wrecking vocals and a groovy rhythm section.

"We're happy this animal is getting released into the wild,” Witte says. “We worked hard on it for a while and it's time has finally come. There are many pictures painted in this music, may it motivate you."

Give it a listen below. Season of Mist will release River Black on July 7; you can get it here.