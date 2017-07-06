Ex-Slaughter skinsman starts Slaughtering Slaughter

Break it down for our readers: who is involved?

When I started this, of course my first thoughts were to have Dave and Terry [Sadler, bassist] play, but many times in the past they have both said that they wouldn't play again, so I asked a local guitarist here in Zurich, Jorge Romero, who played in Torre de Marfil from Venezuela. Jorge is a big Death and Chuck Schuldiner fan, and we met through the music scene here and he was surprised that I played with Chuck back in 1986 [in Slaughter]… so he was instantly interested in pulling out his guitar. I've know Nick Sagias since 1988, and I have always been a fan of everything he does. He's a huge talent and I knew that the way he plays bass and sings would be perfect for the version of “Tales of the Macabre” that I wanted to resurrect. Nick was in Overthrow and Soulstorm, two bands that I worked with during the Epidemic Records days. When I sent the new recorded drum and guitar tracks of “Tales” to Nick, he suggested that he would record the bass and vocals at Corpselicker Studios in Toronto that Steve Waller owns. Steve was the singer for Epileptic Brain Surgeons, another band that was on the Epidemic label back in the early '90s. Steve recorded Nick and himself playing another guitar track before editing the song and creating the awesome mastered version for the video. I was so impressed with what Nick and Steve had done and added to my little project that I decided that I want to do so much more.

Lots of times these reunions/pseudo-reunions don’t really work. Why will this one work?

I'm not sure I would call this any type of reunion, although maybe it could turn into some sort of reunion! This project was started to fulfill a desire of mine to play heavy music again. I'm certainly not up to speed to play in any current metal bands, but I can easily play this old Slaughter stuff. It's like it never left; muscle memory or something. It's funny how easy it was to sit behind the kit and just play these old songs again. Maybe I'm trying to re-live the glory of the Slaughter days; maybe I just need an ego boost as I'm heading toward 50 years old. I am very passionate about everything I do, whether it's photography, drumming, audio engineering, or building drums; this is another project I'm passionate about, so this will work, whether it becomes popular or even if [just] me and the small group of players are happy with the outcome. If a bunch of old metalheads like what we do then that's bloody awesome and to me it has worked.

What about getting the band back together for a full Strappado-era reunion?

I've really wanted this to happen in the past 10 years. We've received offers to do festivals and shows from different places in the world and it would be so great to get back together and do this. But I think it would be tough with me living in Switzerland with two kids and trying to go back to Toronto to rehearse. The scheduling would be horrendous! We would probably need weeks of practice before we could do anything resembling those old songs.

What's next for Slaughtering Slaughter? Can people expect any live action?

I am looking for some other musicians that are fans of Slaughter and might want to collaborate on a few future re-recordings. At this point I have two songs that I am working on for the next instalments. Maybe we will re-do the entire Strappado album, just for fun... possibly played in different styles of interpretation. My thoughts are always wanting to play live. I play in three bands now, and play two or three times a month and I am obsessed with playing! Maybe if things go well over the next year, we could think of doing a show or two, as long as some of the players are into it. I wouldn't say no.

Fill us in: what else are you up to these days?

I have a photography studio near Zurich where I shoot stock photography, models, product, and whatever else I'm paid to point a camera at. I also work on producing music videos, doing both shooting and editing, as well as sound engineering at my Chicken Hill recording studio that is also just outside Zurich. I play in three cover bands playing all over Switzerland (small country, so it's easy to play all over the place). Live sound engineering is my newest interest, as I have a massive PA system accumulated over the years of playing in cover bands; you can never have enough toys. On my down time, which is hardly ever, I try to build custom drum sets. I've only built two so far and the set in the “Tales” video is covered with leather and has 32-ply wood hoops. Best sounding kit I've ever played. Of course, I have a beautiful wife and two incredible kids, so life is fabulous!