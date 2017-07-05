Track Premiere: Neck Of The Woods - 'Bottom Feeder'

Progressive metal outfit Neck of the Woods have combined deep grooves, technicality and progressive elements and merged them with death metal on their upcoming debut release, The Passenger. You can stream a new cut, “Bottom Feeder,” now.



Neck of the Woods describe the theme in “Bottom Feeder” to be “Recognizing recurring patterns in relationships that lead to imminent failure and learning to break free from these tropes.”



The Passenger will be released on September 15 through Basick Records.

