Track Premiere: Barbaric Horde unleash "Bestial Offensor"

To best demonstrate that Barbaric Horde have only descended further into their own brand of animosity towards all life, we’ve locked down this exclusive premiere of “Bestial Offensor,” the first track from Tainted Impurity.

“Abominations, rituals, murder, perversion, holocaust,” recites the band. “Nothing is sacred, nothing is innocent. ‘Bestial Offender’ shall be considered the hammer of impurity that crushes all the hope before it exists. The final whirlwind that whips humanity's last breath without any sign of respect. Barbaric Horde spits on the world as it is. Hail SATAN!”