Talkin 'Bout Flex: Venom Inc.

When were you approached to contribute to the flexi series?

It was suggested by our PR company (Adrenaline PR) that Decibel were interested to add us to the flexi disc series. I am old-school and had tried once before with an Italian magazine to do a flexi single, but it didn't happen, so when this opportunity came along to be part of this illustrious series I jumped at the chance... And a flexi disc was in keeping with out whole approach of bringing back the good old stuff.

How did you choose "Dein Fleisch" as the song you would contribute?

As the management (Jon Zazula and Chuck Billy of Testament) wanted the first single video to be “Dein Fleisch,” then it made sense that we use that for the actual 7'' flexi disc.

When and where did you record the song?

As we had just completed the album in Portugal at the studio Mantas has there, it was already committed. We recorded in Portugal, all guitars, bass and vocals with only the drum recorded in Newcastle by Abaddon in the UK. It all fit perfectly to the schedule we had already kept, so required only editing for the disc, as the actual track on the album runs at 7 minutes… so this is a particular edit. It was simple and did not require much work as it was already in the can, so to speak.

Your flexi is black with gold lettering. What are your thoughts about the color choice?

Perfect! As on our albums Welcome to Hell and Prime Evil, gold and black is our classic look, and Decibel has kept it in perfect alignment.

Have you listened to other songs in the Flexi Series? What is your favorite Flexi so far?

The Napalm Death and Brutal Truth ones I love.. Toxic Holocaust...who we will tour with...but Obituary too as these are all people I know so a little biased I guess, hahaha… The Obituary guys are like brothers too and we toured together for a month or so. Dan Lilker when he was with Nuclear Assault back in the day and Toxic we go out with in September...and of course Napalm as they are home boys...I am proud we are part of this series and I thank Decibel for our inclusion.

