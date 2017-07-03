Track Premiere: Mindkult - 'Nightmares'

One-man band Mindkult have taken the heaviness of stoner and doom metal and infused it with shoegaze and post-punk sensibilities. The end result finds the band — everything played by multi-instrumentalist Fowst — balancing between heaviness and pleasant, floating melodies. Experience it for yourself with an exclusive stream of “Nightmares” from Mindkult’s debut album, Lucifer’s Dream.



Lucifer’s Dream will be released on September 20 through Transcending Obscurity. Pre-order it here.