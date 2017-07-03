Justify Your Shitty Taste: Lightning Round

Out of anything on this list, 3 is the most perplexing. The preceding record, Never Again, is one of the greatest black/death records not only from Finland but ever. And what do you do after crafting near perfection? You flush every single aspect, from your logo, your themes and your dignity down the shitter like the cops are at the door. 3 is a punk record mostly, and a very poppy one at that. It has no traces of the band who, just a fucking year prior, crafted a forward thinking monster. I guess they decided on a number for the title because of Led Zeppelin but I don’t remember Robert Plant ever pontificating on the merits of throwing your band away to try to, I guess, appeal to a completely opposite audience than the one you’ve cultivated for years? How bad is 3? It’s so bad you can only find the instrumental on Youtube. It’s so bad S.O.D gave it 0 Fucking Skulls and they handed out 7s like they were the admissions department at the University of Phoenix. From Day of Darkness festival to being treated like a bleedy dick in under 5 years is impressive. At least from this absolute disaster sprang Mythos (as long as you stop at Dark Material).



I don’t honestly see anything wrong with bands trying to evolve or expand. Surely far more interesting than whatever the fuck Six Feet Under is doing. But these are examples of just egregious piles of dog shit on the sidewalk that no one wants to admit came out of their dog and they certainly aren’t going to pick it up.

