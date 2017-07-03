July 2017 Decibel Meter: Howling, for the Metalhead Shall Rage

In April we announced our partnership with f.y.e. for the Decibel Meter, a monthly collection featured both online and in store to make sure you don’t miss any of those essential headbanging, face-melting titles that make your collection extremely extreme. The issue currently on newsstands, which features Integrity on the cover, has a diverse collection of albums not to be missed.



Integrity frontman Dwid Hellion has continued to bring new ideas to his songs, keeping the band’s music fresh while many other artists continue to repeat ad infinitum. A focus of the cover story is a variety of influences--Hellion states “I think we are all rather complex creatures with a great deal of diversity, hypocrisy, delusion, and hope.” Similarly, this month’s Decibel Meter contains a wide spread of the extreme metal spectrum, from death to doom to thrash and numerous spots between.

For the fans of the deathly side, Broken Hope’s Mutilated and Assimilated proves an apt description, while Suffocation return with a bludgeoning breath of fresh air in ....Of the Dark Light, and newcomers John Frum pave a very innovate path from the crypt-dwelling norm in A Stirring in the Noos. Vallenfyre crawl forth to crust their way through death doom darkness on Fear Those Who Fear Him, and Tombs dwell in a difficult to pin down space on The Grand Annihilation. Municipal Waste thrash back with a more complex entry from their beer soaked predecessors on Slime and Punishment, while Stve Von Till continues to flout the expected on Harvestman's Music for Megaliths, and Mutoid Man’s War Moans reaches a brighter side to the noise rock pursuits of Steve Brodsky and Ben Koller. Eighteen Visions returns from a decade of hibernation with XVIiI, and the Wino-led The Obsessed deliver their first full-length in 23 years, The Sacred. Woo! That's enough to tread new ground in any music collection



We assume you’ve already got a pretty diverse collection of music, but there’s always places to branch out, and the full list of this month’s Decibel Meter provides some great choices. Hence, check out this list at f.y.e.'s website, or head straight to the nearest f.y.e location, to expand that musical lexicon.