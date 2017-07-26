Track Premiere: End Christian - 'Delivered in Shame'

End Christian boast an all-star lineup of musicians including current and former members of Brutal Truth, Hex Inverter, Fad Naseum and more. Today, you can listen to a new song from the group, called "Delivered in Shame."



The track uses effected vocals and a relaxed beat, creating an almost trancelike effect. It hails from End Christian's new record, Energy & Strength.



"We hope the record feels immediate to the listener," Christian McKenna (Hex Inverter) comments. "We tried to take some chances with this... we tried to do some stuff that isn't common in the band setting. All that being said, we would say Energy & Strength signifies a departure from our past way of composing. We're trying get bold with our writing."



You can pre-order Energy & Strength via Translation Loss.