Full Album Stream: Atonement Theory - 'Illumination' (Deluxe Version)

Even if you're not familiar with Jay Jancetic, the man behind Atonement Theory, you're probably aware of his guitar playing with hardcore heavyweights Harm's Way. Atonement Theory and Harm's Way both strike with heavy hands, but the similarities end there.



Atonement Theory deliver slow, brooding sludge that isn't afraid to add in melody and unorthodox technique (drum machine beats), as you'll hear on the deluxe version of Illumination, the project's first and only EP, which contains a bonus cover of Depeche Mode's "A Pain That I'm Used To."



Stream the full EP below and head over to Atonement Theory's Bandcamp to pre-order Illumination before its July 28 release.