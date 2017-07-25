Video Premiere: Overoth - 'The Keeper'

Irish death dealers Overoth are poised to finally unleash the follow up to their 2010 debut album, Kingdom of Shadows. They'll release their second record, The Forgotten Tome, on September 22 and today, Decibel is streaming their new video for "The Keeper."

It's the story of a prisoner and his captor, Overoth explain.



"This song was written in the realms of dark fantasy," states vocalist Andy Ennis, "and it was that essence that we wanted to capture on camera. It's the story of a prisoner and his torturer... more a glimpse into this story as it leaves more questions than answers. The detainee awakens into what appears to be a nightmare. He is chained to the walls in a dank stone cell and has no memory of how he came to be there. It has all the sights, smells and sounds of a torture chamber. Any thoughts of escape, of home are crushed when he meets his nemesis, 'The Keeper'."



Watch the video now and pre-order The Forgotten Tome now.