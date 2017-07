Products of the NWOBHM, Pagan Altar channel themes of mysticism and the occult through their fusion of heavy metal and proto-doom, weaving catchy melodies and rock riffs with late vocalist Terry Jones' final vocal performance.



Their new album The Room of Shadows was written 13 years ago but is just seeing release in August. Listen to new song "Dance of the Vampires" now and pre-order the album through Temple of Mystery.