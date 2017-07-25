Full Album Stream: ‘Neverending Trail of Skulls’ by Gravesite/
Italy’s Gravesite appeared at the end of summer three years ago with a nasty three song demo entitled Obsessed by the Macabre. Death metal demos were nearly as numerous as black metal demos that year, but anyone who heard the Gravesite tape knew to expect good things. The following year, the horror-mongering quartet returned with their debut full length, Horrifying Nightmares…. Powered by seemingly tireless energy, full of barbed hooks and fresh ideas, and released by the trustworthy Xtreem Music, Gravesite’s debut was a mandatory jam for those who like their death metal done the arcane way.
Today we’re psyched to bring you a full stream of Gravesite’s sophomore album, Neverending Trail of Skulls. Gravesite’s follow-up, also on Xtreem, is yet another exemplary slab of true death metal. When reached for a statement, the members of Gravesite said they “usually let the music speak for [them].” Although they did offer a warning that while Neverending Trail of Skulls is more “obsession with death and decay,” that the new album is “faster, heavier, more aggressive, and more personal” than their debut.
Recorded with Umberto Furlan between October 2016 and February 2017 at Black Sun Studio, mastered by Daniel Lowndes at Resonance Sound, and featuring original artwork from Matteo Zanella, this is Neverending Trail of Skulls.
Get Neverending Trail of Skulls August 1st from Xtreem Music.