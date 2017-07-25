Full Album Stream: ‘Neverending Trail of Skulls’ by Gravesite

Today we’re psyched to bring you a full stream of Gravesite’s sophomore album, Neverending Trail of Skulls. Gravesite’s follow-up, also on Xtreem, is yet another exemplary slab of true death metal. When reached for a statement, the members of Gravesite said they “usually let the music speak for [them].” Although they did offer a warning that while Neverending Trail of Skulls is more “obsession with death and decay,” that the new album is “faster, heavier, more aggressive, and more personal” than their debut.

Recorded with Umberto Furlan between October 2016 and February 2017 at Black Sun Studio, mastered by Daniel Lowndes at Resonance Sound, and featuring original artwork from Matteo Zanella, this is Neverending Trail of Skulls.