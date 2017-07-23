Decibel’s Top 5 Grindcore Logos

1. Napalm Death. The most iconic grindcore emblem ever created. Period. The frenetic quality of the lettering equaled only the insane speed at which Napalm Death levied their noise. In many respects, the logo communicated exactly what songs like "You Suffer", "Instinct of Survival", and "Siege of Power" sounded like. Up close, the Napalm Death logo looks like electricity. From afar, the Brummies' legendary design has a bone feel. Jeff Walker--yes, that Jeff Walker--crafted Napalm Death's logo after then-drummer Mick Harris politely asked, "Would you be so kind as to scribble up something quaint for us?" OK, it didn't go that way, but we've dreamed it did.

The five runners-up: Terrorizer (melting candle or blood in the process of coagulation), Repulsion (Helga lost her head to this horror movie font logo), Brutal Truth (did a Neanderthal scrawl this logo on a cave wall? Possibly), Dead Infection (there's a monster in there somewhere. Infected and dead), and, last but not least, Cattle Decapitation (the floor of an abattoir formed into words 'cattle' and 'decapitation'. Awesome!).