Track Premiere: Laces Out - 'Fortunes'

The members of Laces Out have been playing music together for more than a decade, so they presented themselves a unique challenge: write a whole EP, in order, without trashing any songs. The end result is a cohesive and fluid EP that takes influence from a host of bands like Nirvana, Fugazi, At The Drive In and Jesus Lizard but has its own sound still.



"'Fortunes' is about the pressure we put on ourselves to always be accumulating and consuming, the detrimental effects it has on the human brain, and how we pass that to our children," Laces Out explain.

Listen to “Fortunes” exclusively through Decibel now. Nefarious Industries will issue Laces Out on July 28.