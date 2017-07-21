Demo:listen: Dogman

“Sovereign, and especially the Dogman record, have always been a huge inspiration to us, hence we [are] . . . showing respect to something that inspires us, in our own way,” explains Vincent. Vincent’s basslines pulse strongly, and with a tense precision, through Dogman’s raging black metal madness. It’s this tension, this brawl between the programmed drums and the spot-on bass vs. the tumultuous guitars and the tangled, dizzying vocals that makes Dogman’s demo such a wild and disorienting listen.

The four songs that make up In Torment I Die were written in one day in April of this year, Vincent claims. All four songs represent “insanity . . . Man becoming beast.” And although there are “loads of stray dogs in downtown Sarajevo,” according to Vincent, “Dogman refers more to the alcoholic.” He reiterates: “Dogman . . . is man becoming beast!”