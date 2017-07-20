Track Stream/Premiere: Sweden's Grande Royale Rock With Mellow Class

Today we’re going to give you a break from sonic extremity, but still keep things hard and rocking, with a stream of a track from Breaking News entitled “R’N’R Business.” This should not only help take the edge off any hearing loss you may be experiencing, but also help to demonstrate how this band fits in with the long line of Swedish bands rocking out like they’re showcasing their wares at a Fourth of July picnic and playing under a row of now-considered-politically incorrect confederate flags.

Breaking News is set for release on August 25th on The Sign Records.

