Interview: Tau Cross' Rob Miller on New Record and Being a 'Supergroup'

As someone who is observing simply through the lens of what’s been documented (which could be rose colored glasses), it seems that the scene Miller came up in were far more engaged intellectually and spiritually (not particularly in a religious sense). Is it disappointing to see the generations after that turn towards a celebration of apathy and plastic consumerism?



“Again, I am not so sure of that,” Miller says. “Maybe those rose-tinted glasses paint an ideal picture, but I don’t think there are ever more than a handful of people in any ‘scene’ who are actually thinking about things and articulating; most are happy to follow along for the party. I suppose we had to work a lot harder to get heard in an age before computers, make real contacts, travel and talk, be active.”



But has critical thinking and a curious approach to the world become lost or dying concepts? Miller disagrees: “I don’t think so. I meet a lot of younger people now who do articulate their own ideas very well. I think what is missing is the importance of dialogue and argument in the true sense, as a means to discover something new together, not as a war, philosophy in its original sense, a love and pursuit of wisdom”



When you look at the last few decades of history you see a pattern of a perceived worsening of society. Political leaders who rarely have the public’s best interests at heart, corporations who never do, and a complete idolatry of anti-intellectuals. After seeing so many years of the worst of man, does Miller see any reason for optimism?

He explains, “I don’t think now is much different to any time previously but there is a new factor involved inasmuch as we have the Internet and the discussion has become defined within that medium, more people are able to exchange ideas and information — some less reliable than others but this does give an edge to the masses against the established hierarchy. The downside, of course, is that we all feel too connected to events and dramas that in fact have very little to do with us or ‘real life.’ I am not sure about optimism. If we are alive and consider that a good thing, then maybe it is.”



But what is it that ties our past to our present when we look deeper into the dynamic and somewhat terrifying world around us? “Exploitation of the good people by the predominantly bad people; those with a conscience and a moral compass make allowances for others less sentimental, who are more interested in finding ways to make other people do the labor for them, whilst retaining control of the power, and the energy grid in each day and age. The prevailing condition is one of servitude and exploitation versus corruption and power; this is the human condition, a consequence of duality.”



He continues: “Generally people are afraid to not know, they prefer to cling on to one belief system regardless, and see it as somehow a weakness to be wrong. Without being wrong we simply cannot move and grow, we need to see both sides of this existence, and somehow try to synthesize our experience into something new; a distillation of all that is available to us. We have created a bogey man enemy as a means to keep control over the masses, financed and equipped this proxy terrorist threat and treat it as something tangible and real. It is manufactured terror, which has taken decades to fan into flames. What I cannot get my head around is that people mistake this phenomenon as being someone else's creation, when in fact we are the terror.”



Maybe a boring question to some but one I was intensely curious about was what did Miller think three books that would complement the listening experience of Pillar of Fire be and why?



He states: “John Keel - The Eighth Tower. His ideas on vibrational interaction between unseen dimensions fascinates me. Jacques Vallee - Passport to Magonia. Again, an examination of the phenomena throughout the ages and an important work to cement the relationship between the demonic/faerie and U.F.O experience, and the exact parallels in every age. Alfred Lord Tennyson - Morte D’Arthur, an epic poem on the Arthurian Mythos that is full of rich landscapes and meaning, a perfect accompaniment.”



To close our lengthy conversation, I ask Rob how he would describe Tau Cross to someone who was unfamiliar with to the band. His brief but poignant answer is a perfect way to end our chat: “Music for the winter fires, storytelling and a doorway into the underworld.”



Pillar of Fire will be out on July 21 via Relapse Records.