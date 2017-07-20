Hear Exclusive New Myrkur Song “Shadows of Silence” Via Decibel Flexi Series/
Myrkur, the black metal-inspired act led by Danish multi-instrumentalist Amalie Bruun, are nearly ready to release their second LP, Mareridt, via Relapse on September 15. But you don’t have to wait that long to hear material, because we have a new track called “Shadows of Silence,” which will not appear on the new album, but comes courtesy of the Decibel Flexi Series. Our 81st installment is the first Myrkur track that mastermind Bruun has sung in English. Hear it here.
Deluxe Decibel subscribers will receive the September issue containing the limited edition Myrkur flexi over the next couple of weeks, but if you still wanna score a copy, we have an EXTREMELY LIMITED number available with the issue in our webstore here. Don’t miss out.