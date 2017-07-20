Hear Exclusive New Myrkur Song “Shadows of Silence” Via Decibel Flexi Series

Myrkur, the black metal-inspired act led by Danish multi-instrumentalist Amalie Bruun, are nearly ready to release their second LP, Mareridt, via Relapse on September 15. But you don’t have to wait that long to hear material, because we have a new track called “Shadows of Silence,” which will not appear on the new album, but comes courtesy of the Decibel Flexi Series. Our 81st installment is the first Myrkur track that mastermind Bruun has sung in English. Hear it here.