Dark Tranquility Appear On Anchors To Asphalt, Discuss Touring, Racism and Music Industry

Mikael Stanne, vocalist of long-running melodic death metal legends Dark Tranquility, recently appeared on webseries Anchors to Asphalt to discuss touring, the music business as it relates to extreme metal and racism in music.

“It just keeps getting better,” Stanne says in the video about touring in the early years of Dark Tranquility versus the present day. “Now we know exactly what to do, we have our crew, we have all the stuff that we need.”

Watch the video below for more anecdotes from touring with Dark Tranquility. Anchors to Asphalt is a webseries on FreqsTV presented by Decibel.