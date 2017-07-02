Possessed Since Dawn: An Interview with Immolation's Ross Dolan

Creative journeys often involve discovering your voice and identity — like changing the band name from Rigor Mortis to Immolation — then challenging yourself to perfect that voice. How has your own creative identity evolved over time?

RD: I would agree that this has definitely been a creative journey for Immolation. We learned a lot about ourselves as musicians, songwriters and people over the last 30 years. We are constantly growing and evolving even after all those years, and the foundation we laid back in 1988 is still paramount to what Immolation is and will always be. I think we were fortunate enough to have established an identity for the band back in the very beginning. We of course didn’t realize this until many years later since we were still young and just focused on having fun creating dark and extreme music for ourselves and our friends. Since day one, we have always tried to create something very unique with our music, music that had feeling and had something to say. We never looked around us for that direction, but rather looked within. We knew what felt right and what didn’t, and we just didn’t care what anyone at the time had to say about it.

That being said, we still work tirelessly towards that goal of keeping our identity and voice intact while building on that foundation and fine tuning it each time we record another album. The vision is still the same, and that is what ultimately steers the ship for us. It gets a little easier with time for us, and I think the reason for this is that we are very comfortable with where we have taken the band musically and creatively and understand what is needed to achieve those goals. The band has certainly grown and evolved, but in a way that honors what we started back in 1988. That allows us to constantly build on that and make adjustments and tweaks when needed to keep things where they need to be.

With no major gaps in your recording and release history, what about death metal has consistently satisfied your creative hunger?

RD: Death metal is a means of expression, a way to vent. It is a way to speak your mind and be blunt about it without having to apologize for not being politically correct. It allows us to create music that is dark and extreme, with no holds barred. It allows us to escape our current reality and lose ourselves in its controlled chaos, touching us in a way that is extremely primal and profound.

This is music that both offends and unites, all at once. Each new album we record represents where we were as people at that moment in time and all the things going on around us that leave their mark on us as individuals. It allows us to look at our world and write music that taps into that zeitgeist and explore the darker side of our reality in an honest way. We do it in a very dark way, an aggressive way that really reflects the tone of what we are saying lyrically, so the two complement each other. It is an important avenue for us to say what we want, be honest and true about it, and not have to worry about our fans not getting it.

Have you ever felt frustrated with death metal itself or fan expectations to rigidly adhere to genre conventions? Or is the genre just as small as you allow it to be?

RD: In the past, this type of thing would be frustrating, regardless of whether it came from the fans or the press. We were much more sensitive about this type of thing in the earlier years, around the first and second albums. But as we grew as musicians and people, we felt this type of thing only muddied the waters and caused us to focus on things that really didn’t matter at the end of the day. Since day one, it was never about following trends or writing music for anyone other than ourselves, and as soon as we understood that, it was easier to forge ahead and not worry about these outside forces. There is nothing wrong with trying new things and experimenting in a way that doesn’t taint the essence of the band, but to adhere to some type of imaginary made-up formula is silly. Death metal is what it is, and there are certain elements I believe have no business being in this music. So I am a purist in one sense — but not a purist who wants to be boxed-in and have my hands tied creatively, either.