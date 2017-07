Spanish blackened death metal cult Altarage are a mysterious group, shrouded in all black every time they’re seen. We can’t help you discover their hidden identities, but we can bring you a new video for “Spearheaderon” right now.

The cacophonous new song comes from their new album Endinghent, which is due out October 13 (yes, it’s a Friday) through Season of Mist. Pre-order it here.