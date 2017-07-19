Full Album Stream: Sun Of The Sleepless - 'To The Elements'

Despite releasing their first EP in 1999, Sun of the Sleepless are just now about to issue their debut album, To The Elements. The one-man project of Schwadorf (Empyrium, The Vision Bleak), Sun of the Sleepless combines atmospheric black metal with poetic lyrics inspired by writers throughout time.

To The Elements is infused with chilling melodies and quiet, pensive sections that segue effortlessly in and out of relentless atmospheric black metal. Sun of the Sleepless have shed the electronics that drove their 2000 EP Tausend kalte Winter on To The Elements. As Schwadorf explains, he sought to return to his musical roots, something that can be clearly heard on the record.



"To The Elements is a return to the sound and style of music that was the reason why I formed Sun Of The Sleepless back in the 90's," Schwadorf says. "When Empyrium became more and more calm and acoustic guitar driven, I wanted to pay tribute to early to mid 90's black metal music that inspired me so much. Now, almost twenty years later I see myself returning to this style again. I don't want this to be a retro album though. I think the album not only showcases these early influences, but also what inspired me furthermore in the last nearly twenty years. It's an album of 2017 but with the soul of 1995.

"To The Elements is a hymn to nature and to ways of discovering your true self. The principle of 'as above so below' is key to the lyrics. Watch the outside to learn about the inside. It's simple but so true. It is very spiritual in a way and no, it's not occult and, no, it's definitely not post-anything-music. It's simply me coming back home to the music I started playing in 1993 that will always remain the core of my musical education and inspiration. The album was finally composed in just three weeks and recorded at the same time. It feels very true to myself and vividly echoes who I am as a person and artist. It's resonating with me unlike anything else I've done in a long time and I am very proud of having achieved this album completely by myself. Everything on this album -- and I mean every-fucking-thing -- has been done 100% by me. From the first riff written to the mastering. This is as true to a single person's vision as you can get."



Stream the album below before its July 21 release date on Prophecy Productions.