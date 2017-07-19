Full Album Stream: Poseidon - 'Prologue'

UK sludge/doom outfit Poseidon have recorded a monstrous debut album, fittingly titled Prologue, creating a melting pot of slow but crushing riffs, hypnotizing drone, refreshing melodies and even an acoustic guitar-led interlude.

“Prologue, as the title suggests, is the introductory part of an ongoing narrative called The Medius Chronicle,” drummer Raza Khan says. “This concept will carry through to future records and detail the collapse of civilization and its reconstruction all wrapped in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi opera.”

Poseidon will release Prologue on July 21 through Ripple Music, but you can stream the full album now. If you like what you hear, you can pre-order it.