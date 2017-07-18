Interview: Thy Art Is Murder's CJ McMahon On New Album, Deathcore, Touring With Decapitated

You’re back in the band. What’s it like to be back and how are things working now that you’re back?

It’s good. It was always a hard decision to leave the band but coming back is great. I get to fly out in like eight days for pre-production… I can’t wait to see the boys, I haven’t seen them since Europe which was eight weeks ago. I can’t wait, it was great to go back to the band and they’re like brothers to me.

I needed to get some shit sorted out in my life and going back, it’s the best feeling. Especially going back over and playing and having figured out parts of my life that were not really good at the time when I left the band.

You had previously said you were one of the weaker links in the band but that’s not the case anymore. What’s changed for you?

Basically, I’m trying to support myself and my wife as best as I can. I work with my father-in-law as a stone mason… I have my clothing line, and the band’s making a little bit of money as well. Financially, I’m working my ass off and I’m literally busting my ass and hustling as much as I can to be able to have somewhat of a normal life. Sydney is extremely expensive to live in and unfortunately it wasn’t my choice to live here, born and raised here, I fucking hate it. My family and my life is here.

Also, not really big on drugs anymore. I was smoking copious amounts of marijuana everyday and I was using a lot of cocaine most days. There was a couple of close calls in the US on tour when I thought I was going to die and I possibly did a couple times. Now I’ve cleaned my life up and I have a different outlook on things. Trying to manage my anger management a bit better and try to be a little bit more calm in life because it negatively impacts my family and my band.

What can you say about the new album? What can people expect? Does it sound different, does it sound similar to previous work?

I think you can expect it to be slightly different to a lot of our releases. It’s a record that I feel is like a breakthrough record for us where we’ve really found our sound. It’s something that we feel will be able to push us further in our musical careers in the future rather than just having to stem out of being in this genre of deathcore. I really don’t care what people pigeonhole us as but for some reason, the name “deathcore” kind of leaves a sour taste in my mouth after saying it. We’re showing our strengths and variety.

We can kind of move into a more modern metal phase of our lives now where we’re not going to be — not that we ever were — this generic deathcore-sounding band. This record will be more appealing to people that are into more of a modern metal, modern death metal sort of element and style of music. I think we’ve broken down the actual content of the music and instead of having ten or twelve riffs in a song, having the listener try to pick up on a few different riffs, we’ve broken the structures down so there’s less riffs but the riffs are better. The structures are not as complex as older material. It’s like taking out all the great things we’ve always liked about our band and trying to figure out what works for us in the best way and not having to add filler to everything else to make it more technical or more crazy or more interesting.

We’ve kind of broken down the way that our band writes and try to write the best of the best, rather than just writing the craziest, the heaviest, the craziest breakdown, the techiest riff. Instead of doing those things, we just try to take out what works and what we like and incorporate that into having a more modern sound that’s not so deathcore.

We’re evolving on this record and it’ll be interesting to see what the listeners think of it, that’s for sure.

I think that Job For a Cowboy did something really similar where they started to move themselves more toward death metal after their first few releases. It seems like a similar approach to that, almost.

Yeah, that’s exactly right.