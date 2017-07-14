Track Premiere: INTRCPTR - 'Turbines'

INTRCPTR are a new instrumental duo, the result of a collaboration between Larry Herweg (Pelican, ex-Lair of the Minotaur) on drums and Ben Carr (5ive) holding down the low end.

On new song “Turbines,” which you can stream below, the duo combine the post-metal sensibilities of Pelican and the thunderous sludge of 5ive.



"When driving at night, there is a place in the desert right off Highway 111,” INTRCPTR tell Decibel. “From out of the darkness you suddenly come upon what seem like a thousand tiny red beacons blinking in the distance. You're almost home. In the daytime they loom, not menacing, though their presence is always felt. Seemingly at home in the desert even though they are man-made. Turbines."

INTRCPTR’s I will be released on July 21. Pre-order it here.