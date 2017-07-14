JUSTIFY YOUR SHITTY TASTE: "ONE SECOND" PARADISE LOST

Almost every band has that album: You know, the critically and/or commercially reviled dud in an otherwise passable-to-radical back catalog. Occasionally, a Decibel staffer or special guest will take to the Decibel site to bitch and moan at length as to why everybody’s full of shit and said dud is, in fact, The Shit. This time around, Shawn Macomber defends Paradise Lost's One Second.

Somewhere around here a male voice should come in and utter, "Thanks for listening to the good tracks on this album. If you are either a) masochist b) suffer from insomnia c) like emo…please continue listening" -- One Second user review, Encyclopaedia Metallum

Paradise Lost has gotten softer and softer with every album and now they have fallen to the point of shaving cream. This is so soft that REM puts out heavier riffs. The drums are now fake, the lyrics are shallower than a puddle in Egypt, and the vocals are as clean as a frat boy. -- "Someone Kidnapped the REAL Paradise Lost," anonymous Amazon reviewer, 1999

"And for one second I lost my head..."

So croons Paradise Lost frontman Nick Holmes during the opening moments of One Second, but whatever veiled real or metaphorical freak out the modern day troubadour references here paled in comparison to the breakdown some fans had when the band's sixth full-length dropped twenty years ago this very day.

Our love for the true heretic can be extremely fickle.

When a restless visionary is breaking down those particular walls we’d like to see fall -- or, perhaps more accurately, find ourselves appreciating the way the rubble rests after the fall -- we celebrate: Finally, someone is cutting the rot out! Progress! Revolution! We are no longer bound by the strictures and shibboleths of yesteryear!

If those same trailblazers keep that striving and evolving up, however, many of the former enthusiasts and admirers who once heralded the dawning of a new day transform into an army of Annie Wilkes,' sledgehammers in hand.

You've been out of your room.