Godhunter Release 'Walking With A Ghost' Video to Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention

Sludge metal outfit Godhunter have released a new video to go with their cover of indie popstars Tegan and Sara’s “Walking With a Ghost.” The powerful song and video combination is meant to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

It works surprisingly well, blending Tegan and Sara’s poppy hooks with Godhunter’s trademark,crushing sludge. The video is equally moving and depicts a woman living her life next to a "ghost." It was directed by Thou bassist Mitch Wells.

Godhunter recently released Codex Narco, with all proceeds being directly donated to Planned Parenthood. Like the video says, you are never alone despite how you feel and there is help available.