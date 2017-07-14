Demo:listen: Khem

Khem’s demo, Hatehammer, is three tracks of outrageously hateful, face-clawing black metal. The two-ish members behind Khem wish to remain anonymous, likely owing to the fact that not only is their music violent and acerbic, but they rip through songs with titles like “Culling Life” and “Hammers of Hate” with alarming zeal.

“Currently we are just two,” explains our contact within the band. “The demo was recorded as a trio and guitars/bass were split between our drummer and the third person. I strictly stick to vocals.” This mysterious third person is not mentioned again, and we here at Demo:listen know better than to ask after them.