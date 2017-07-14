Arch Enemy Release First Original Song From New Album, 'Will to Power'

Arch Enemy confused the metal world when they debuted a cover of The Shitlickers’ “The Leader (of the Fuckin’ Assholes)” through Decibel, but today they’ve unveiled the first piece of new music from their forthcoming album, Will to Power.

Jeff Loomis and Michael Amott really go to work on “The World Is Yours,” featuring solos from both. Will to Power is out on September 8 through Century Media. If you’ve liked what you’ve heard over the last week from Arch Enemy, you can pre-order it here.