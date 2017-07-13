Track Premiere: Prospekt - 'The Illuminated Sky'

Progressive metal group Prospekt have a shiny, textured album on their hands with second release The Illuminated Sky. Straddling the line between power metal and prog, Prospekt should satisfy any desire for powerful vocals and virtuosic guitar soloing.



The album also features contributions from Dragonforce's Marc Hudson and guitarist Greg Howe, who is best known for playing with Michael Jackson.



You can stream the title track below, before pre-ordering the album via Sensory Records.



"We're all super hyped for the album release next Friday," says guitarist Lee Luland. "The title track offers a perfect representation of what you can expect from the new album. Musically it's a busy track - plenty of riffs, time signatures and key changes. As well as the big choruses and hectic solos! It's been a long road and a lot of effort but we are thrilled with how the album has turned out and can't wait for everyone to hear it."