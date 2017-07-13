Tank’s ‘Filth Hounds of Hades’ Inducted into the Decibel Hall of Fame

NWOBH pioneers Tank join the ranks of the Decibel Hall of Fame this month with the induction of their landmark 1982 album, Filth Hounds of Hades.



You can read the extensive story about the making of the album in the August issue of Decibel (available here), which includes interviews with each member of Tank who performed on the album as well as special sidebar with producer (and former Motörhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke)



