Primitive Origins: Primevil’s Smokin’ Bats at Campton’s

Primitive Origins is a column where we'll look back at proto-metal and early metal that deserves a bit of your battered eardrum's attention. We're keeping it loose and easy here: there's no strict guidelines other than it's gotta be old, it helps if it's obscure, and it's gotta rock out surprisingly hard for its context. Pscyh-ed out proto-metal from the late '60s? Of course. Early attempts at doom metal from the '70s? Hell yeah. Underground Soviet metal from the early '80s? Sure. Bring it on. Bring it all on.

Primevil were a proto-stoner band from Indiana, and 1974's oddly named Smokin’ Bats at Campton’s stands as the sole documentation of the group’s time rockin’ out (the Campton in the title is, presumably, vocalist Dave Campton). With a very metal cover and band logo, we knew that this one was worthy of further Decibel exploration, so we dove in to see what was behind that ultra-evil cover (spoiler: nothing evil).