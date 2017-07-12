EXCLUSIVE EXCERPT & TRACK STREAM: CHAD STROUP'S "SECRETS OF THE WEIRD"

With positive patience, he knew his next meal would come soon. It had to. His potential wings were wilting. The nubs were beginning to resemble pitiful tumors rather than sprouting the angelic, elegant feathers he deserved after serving his cause for so many years. Worse, they were starting to smell like limburger cheese.

There were few potential Taste Subjects to choose from, and most, if not all, were suspect. A girl whose attire seemed to have more holes than actual material. She was the size of a throw pillow and likely not old enough to legally be at the club without a chaperone. Barely enough meat to last him a month. An easy target, for certain, but the pink barnacles peppered along her inner arm were an obvious red flag, forcing Samuel to halt his initial approach. He had learned his lesson the hard way years ago with that Junkie Creep Sara.

Next he spotted a pudgy boy stretching the seams of his shirt, his hair in that terrible middle stage of growth before it could reach a headbanger’s respectable length.

His enormous white sneakers were marshmallows gleaming in the moonlight’s flames. He was somewhat out of place among the staunch punks and likely did not have many direct ties to this crowd. Though Samuel was still partial to female flesh, he could see much potential in the folds of this young lad. So much girth that he would have to shift the inner architecture of his freezer to make room for the leftovers.

He visualized gutting the boy once they reached Layer Three of their relationship, if he even bothered with the Layers. Though he was diligently attempting to build the trust of his new group of Eaters, he was far above the established law at this point. He was also beyond famished. Skipping the Layers might be akin to eschewing grace before dinner -- frowned upon in certain circles, but ultimately not impacting the value of the meal. Though traditional sustenance was enough for him to subsist on a base level, he would never be able to thrive without Consumption Enlightenment. But a body needed basic nourishment in order to think. Only then could Samuel adhere himself more rigidly to his religious rituals.

He could already envision sitting down to dine. He would remove the blubber from the boy’s body, fry it on medium heat with olive oil, garlic and scallions. Press it between two pieces of sourdough, garnish it with two slices of provolone and a sweet pickle. He would share it with no one. It would be his special sandwich. For an appetizer or, perhaps, a midnight snack, he would take the first two layers of meat from the buttocks, cut them into squares, wrap and twist them around artichoke hearts, cream cheese or spiced potato. Fried into oblivion, they would make for a side dish of delectable dumplings. But his dream was shattered. A fellow metal-head with a far more impressive mane joined the boy, slapping him on the back with brotherly affection.

Tonight would not be the night for this particular taste. But he would keep his eyes on this one for future endeavors.

Samuel shuffled toward the front of the club, his feet never completely leaving the ground. His dilapidated steel-toe boots crashed against the concrete, creating fresh damage in the soles, which was just what he intended. Though he had purchased the boots brand new, he went to great measures to ensure they looked lived in, poking them with steak knives, tossing them off of second story roofs, dipping the buckles in water to bring about the early stages of rust and leaving them in the middle of the street for buses to drive over.

With no other candidates for consumption catching his eye, he re-entered, showing the stamp on his wrist to the skinhead goon running the door. He did not make eye contact. Did not care to. He passed through the constricting entryway and came to a row of plastic folding tables where the bands were peddling their wares. There he spied a young, relatively attractive girl selling tapes for Christopher Faith’s band.

Perhaps she was this new girlfriend Cypress had been alluding to.

Or, better still, perhaps she would be the next lucky lost soul that The Angelghoul could process through his intestinal tract. He knew this one would have obvious attachments at this show, but he couldn’t help but fantasize a little. Hunger pangs karate-chopped within his belly. It felt like he was on a deserted island in an old cartoon, and this girl was the giant turkey leg taunting him. He approached her table, subconsciously licking his lips raw.