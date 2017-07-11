Five Must-Hear Star Wars-Themed Metal Albums

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars was unleashed upon the world, becoming one of the most universally known movie franchises in existence. And, like any popular medium of entertainment, it wasn’t long before it bled into other mediums, like music. And with that in mind,a galactic search to find the best Star Wars-themed metal albums began.

Noothgrush - Kashyyyk

The punishing sludge/doom outfit Noothgrush released a demo in 1995 called Kashyyk. Striking with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer, Kashyyk contains songs titled “Sith,” “Judland Wastes” and "Imperial March / Alderaan."