Five Must-Hear Star Wars-Themed Metal Albums
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars was unleashed upon the world, becoming one of the most universally known movie franchises in existence. And, like any popular medium of entertainment, it wasn’t long before it bled into other mediums, like music. And with that in mind,a galactic search to find the best Star Wars-themed metal albums began.
Noothgrush - Kashyyyk
The punishing sludge/doom outfit Noothgrush released a demo in 1995 called Kashyyk. Striking with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer, Kashyyk contains songs titled “Sith,” “Judland Wastes” and "Imperial March / Alderaan."
Sarlaac - Rule of Two
"Two there should be: no more, no less. One to embody power, the other to crave it.” A main tenant of Sith philosophy and the idea that drives Sarlaac’s Rule of Two. The grindcore duo don’t take themselves too seriously, including songs like “Inter-Galactic Kegger” among others about force choking, “Darth Vapor” and the “Grind Army of the Republic.”
Hoth - Infinite Darkness
Seattle’s Hoth are named after the icy planet seen in The Empire Strikes Back and play blackened death metal. Inspired by “harrowing tales of the most fearsome and brutal creatures and events of a galaxy far, far away,” Infinite Darkness combines brutality with technical proficiency, strong songwriting and brutality. Plus, songs like “Torn Asunder by a Wampa” are about as metal as Star Wars can get.
Galactic Empire - Galactic Empire
Galactic Empire almost broke the internet when they released their video playing “The Imperial March” in costume. Their self-titled Rise Records debut showcases metallized renditions of the classic Star Wars tunes. There’s plenty of shredding here!
Bantha Rider - Bantha Rider
The Polish instrumental stoner/sludge group Bantha Rider employ enough riffs, leads and solos that they don’t need lyrics. On their first album, they even pay tribute to Greedo, the bounty hunter killed at the hands of Han Solo in A New Hope.