Old-school thrashers may remember Toxik, who released two full-length albums in 1987 and 1989 before calling it quits in 1992. After a trickle of material from 2007 to 2010, Toxik are back and firing on all cylinders, preparing to release a new EP, Breaking Class, in August.

Stream new song “Stand Up” now to get a taste of what the band have been working on, and follow Toxik on Facebook for more information on Breaking Class (due out August 4).