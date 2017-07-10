Pro-Pain Frontman Injured In Robbery, GoFundMe Started To Cover Medical Expenses

Pro-Pain frontman Gary Meskil was hospitalized on July 3 after he was the victim of a mugging and attempted murder in Brussels. The band posted on Facebook:

“This past Monday night, Gary was the victim of a Robbery and Attempted Murder in Brussels. He was pick-pocketed of cash, credit card, and passport, struck on the head with an ice pick and then subsequently attacked by a gang of individuals. The police have confiscated more than one weapon and they have established the identities of some of the suspects. Gary was quickly admitted to ICU after suffering head trauma (including several fractures to his face and jaw) and massive blood loss. Since then he has stabilized and is trying his best to recover, but future surgery may be necessary. We regret to inform the fans that the shows scheduled for Roeselare (July 7th) and Osnabruck (July 8th) are now officially cancelled. We will make sure to keep you all informed of any other cancellations and on Gary's progress.

“Thanks for your support at this difficult time.”

They later posted that he was resting at a friend’s house and that they would update fans on his condition in the near future.

A GoFundMe has been set up to collect donations for the medical bills that will not be covered by insurance. You can also follow Pro-Pain on Facebook for more updates.

