Watch: Falls Of Rauros At Decibel Metal And Beer Fest

Folksy black metallers Falls of Rauros performed on Sunday, April 23 at the inaugural Decibel Metal and Beer Fest, awing the crowd with an emotive set in support of their 2017 record, Vigilance Perennial.



Watch a video from their captivating performance, filmed by Max Volume Silence, and then check out their other videos from the fest.

Vigilance Perennial is Falls of Rauros’ fourth record. It was released through Bindrune Recordings on March 31.

