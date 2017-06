Track Premiere: Undergang - “Skåret i småstykker”

Undergang, hailing from Copenhagen, Denmark, are gearing up to release fourth studio album Misanthropologi, a collection of raging and serpentine death metal. To get a taste of their new offerings, listen to an exclusive stream of fourth track “Skåret i småstykker” now.



Misanthropologi is Undergang’s second-release through Dark Descent Records, following 2015’s Døden læger alle sår.



To pre-order Misanthropologi, out June 23, head to the Dark Descent store.