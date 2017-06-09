Demo:listen: Gravewards

Through some ingenious alchemy of technical thrash and old school death metal, Athens’ Gravewards have spawned a sound that’s as refreshing as it is undeniable. The Hellenic power trio, according to guitarist/vocalist Nikos, is comprised of old friends who all share “a passion for music and creativity,” as well as a deep love for true death metal. While Nikos, bassist Fotis, and drummer Vasilis “always had [their] rehearsal ‘meetings’”—as Nikos calls them—it was only recently that Gravewards took on its earthly form.

“There is no musical past anymore,” says Nikos, “only the path we craft with Gravewards.”