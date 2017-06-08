Video Premiere: The Father Of Serpents - 'Viral'

The Father of Serpents take their doom with a gothic twist. The Serbian sextet draw influence from My Dying Bride, Paradise Lost and Moonspell, and have cut their teeth on the live circuit in Serbia plus nearby countries Bulgaria and Romania.



They will release their first full-length album Age of Damnation in a few weeks, but for now, enjoy the music video for “Viral.”



"’Viral’ was the last song we did before recording the album in the studio, just a few days before,” The Father of Serpents comment. “ It was almost done in 15 minutes and it went pretty natural and straightforward. We didn't have the time to overthought or analyze the song, so the energy of the moment when we were jamming the song is there. It is both groovy, catchy and dark."



Age of Damnation will be released on June 19 through Satanath Records and United by Chaos. Pre-order it here.